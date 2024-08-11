Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.24 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $25.46 million and $3.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000863 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.