Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCEL. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 226,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,537. Vericel has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,560.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. Vericel’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,782,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 840,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after buying an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 207,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after buying an additional 206,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

