Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.25.

VET opened at C$13.61 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.70%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

