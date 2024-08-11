Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to Outperform by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock valued at $115,378,949. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

