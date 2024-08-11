Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 219.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

