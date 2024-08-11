Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.14

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and traded as low as $28.03. Vinci shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 236,406 shares trading hands.
Vinci Stock Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11.
Vinci Company Profile
Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
