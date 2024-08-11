Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $1.04, Zacks reports. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.20) earnings per share.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPCE traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.14. 1,211,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,627. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

