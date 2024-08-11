Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Shares of ACV opened at $20.74 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

