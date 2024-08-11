Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.71 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

