Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.25.

NYSE V traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,228,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,978. The company has a market capitalization of $473.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.90. Visa has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 53,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

