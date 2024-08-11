Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 4,268,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,238. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

