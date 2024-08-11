Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Evercore ISI

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

