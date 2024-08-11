Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 91.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 852,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 406,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

