Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.73 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $76.76 million and $4.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00004477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,910.92 or 0.96554646 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.58444102 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $3,799,709.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

