W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Decreased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,758. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

