Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Issues Earnings Results

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar updated its FY24 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.270 EPS.

Waystar Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 549,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,637. Waystar has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Get Waystar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.