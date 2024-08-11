Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 10,550 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 69,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of BSMQ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 80,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

