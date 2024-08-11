Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $187.05. 211,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

