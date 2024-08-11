Webster Bank N. A. Sells 155 Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBE. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181. The firm has a market cap of $274.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

