Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $239.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $203.31. The stock had a trading volume of 456,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,928. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 725.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 243,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,395,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

