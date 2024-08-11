Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.48.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $70.51. 1,652,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,205. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

