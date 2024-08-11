WEMIX (WEMIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $305.94 million and $2.42 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 530,475,511 coins and its circulating supply is 409,059,623 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 530,421,510.865241 with 409,032,863.11279845 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.74456815 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,796,816.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

