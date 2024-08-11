Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$400.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WPM opened at C$76.65 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$86.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.75. The company has a market cap of C$34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.99, for a total value of C$27,745.60. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. Also, Director George Leslie Brack sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.99, for a total transaction of C$27,745.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.02%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

