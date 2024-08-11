Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1,743.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,986,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 235.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 73.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.41. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

