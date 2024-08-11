WHY One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.43 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, WHY has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One WHY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WHY has a total market cap of $109.68 million and $7.43 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About WHY

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000028 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $6,601,655.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.