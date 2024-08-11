William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $579,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,221,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $579,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,221,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,245,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palomar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

