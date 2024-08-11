William Blair Weighs in on Flywire Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Flywire in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.69.

Flywire Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. Flywire has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

