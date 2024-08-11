William Blair Weighs in on The Brink’s Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Brink’s in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brink’s’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

BCO opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brink’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

