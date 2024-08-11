Xai One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.43 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $122.95 million and $24.43 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xai has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,232,478,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,546,366 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,232,424,933.483198 with 546,492,305.0463728 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.23190171 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $26,511,794.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

