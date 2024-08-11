Xai (XAI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $114.57 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Xai has a market cap of $114.57 million and $15.57 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xai has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,232,534,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,601,599 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,232,424,933.483198 with 546,492,305.0463728 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.23190171 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $26,511,794.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

