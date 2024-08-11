Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

XENE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 399,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,791. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,546 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,420 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,339,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 494,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.