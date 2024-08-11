Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 35.1% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.19 or 0.00068437 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $672.59 million and $79.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

