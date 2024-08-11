Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

Z stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,676,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,519,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

