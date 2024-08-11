Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Zillow Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ZG stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $49.96. 1,196,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,582,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

