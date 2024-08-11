Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $210,815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $242,757,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after buying an additional 797,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.25. 1,881,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,747. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.