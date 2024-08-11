ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.52. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

