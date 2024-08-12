1,281 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $536.09 and its 200-day moving average is $590.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

