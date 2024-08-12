3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,579,200 shares, a growth of 3,260.0% from the July 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,949,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

3i Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $20.78.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.1937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

