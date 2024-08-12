4,140 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,908,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,090,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
