4,140 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,908,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,090,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.