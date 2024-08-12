5,400 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,011,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

