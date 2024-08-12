638 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.61. The stock had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

