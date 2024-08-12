829 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.43.

Shares of PH traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $569.81. 920,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $576.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

