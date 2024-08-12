8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT Lowered to $3.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

8X8 stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. 3,052,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in 8X8 by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in 8X8 by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

