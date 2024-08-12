abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. 226,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

