abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

VFL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.82. 34,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

