Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Absa Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGRPY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.51. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $21.02.
Absa Group Company Profile
