Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGRPY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.51. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

