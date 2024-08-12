ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.63 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

