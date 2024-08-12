adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of adidas stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. adidas has a 12-month low of $81.88 and a 12-month high of $130.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,616,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

