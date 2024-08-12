Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.03.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: 4 Reasons to Buy After the Stock Split
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Sweetgreen Stock Surges 29% on Sweet 9% Same Store Sales Growth
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Trading Volume During Market Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.