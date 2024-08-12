Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.03.

AEVA opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

