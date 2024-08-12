Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Africa Energy Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

